A lady shared what she noticed about Alexx Ekubo’s wife’s choice of outfit at his burial in his hometown

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the widow’s outfit, she shared her observation and wondered why she was dressed that way

A Nigerian lady shared what she observed about the outfit worn by the wife of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo at his burial in his hometown.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A lady shares an observation about Alexx Ekubo's wife's outfit at the burial, sparking buzz. Photo: Chidimma Okoro, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and the actor was buried on the 18th of June in his hometown.

Lady shares observation about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Identified as Chidimma Okoro, the lady shared what she observed about the actor's wife's outfit at the burial.

She said in the Facebook post:

"Oyaooooo,my people make una Chuck mouth for this matteroooooo. Person ask me say Law differs? That the burials she has been to,Widows usually wear,lousy shapeless gown,

"How come Alexx Ekubo's Wife Wear slaying Gown? She also pointed the Mom saying that how can she be burying her Son and still have time to ping up. This matter sensitive,I no fit answer straight

"My People take your Stand, What do you think about that? Me I kinda see it as celebrity lifestyle. But are there laws like tradition that immediate loved ones of the deceased must look shabby during burials?? Let's have meaningful conversation,I will like to know if there are things I am missing."

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's observation about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Joy Ogbonnaya said:

"IT'S ANOTHER DAY TO REMIND EVERYONE TO MIND THEIR BUSINESS, IF YOUR TURN COMES YOU CAN DECORATE YOURSELF WITH ASHES OR PAINT, DO IT ANY HOW YOU DEEM IT FIT. RIP ALEX."

Queen Anabelle said:

"Nah this kind thing he dey avoid since. Them never bury Alex finish. Una don dey drag him wife. Social media nawoooo."

TO Nwaeze said:

"Life na turn by turn by sister yesterday was Alex family's turn and they wore what they dims fit when it gets to their own turn they can decide to look shabby by wearing rags so as to attract more pity from fake lovers."

Gloria Christian said:

"Eehn you for also ask why them decorate the venue them for use omu leaves and bamboo sticks take decorate am...."

Adaiba Nmam Woko said:

"Wahala really dey. See how them Dey bring panadol for another people headache ,dey even tag the Dead man join."

Alexx Ekubo was buried on June 18, 2026. Photo: Chidimma Okoro, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng