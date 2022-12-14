A young man has shown off the transformed mind-boggling look of an old-looking car he had acquired

The creative car refurbisher scattered the whip and converted it into a sleek new ride to the surprise of netizens

People marvelled over a video showing how he did the magic himself as they hailed his creative skill

A video showing the impressive transformation of an old ride to a new car has thrilled netizens.

The man behind the magic shared the clip on TikTok as he took people through his car refurbishment process.

He scattered the old car. Photo Credit: TikTok/@papa_cambodia

Source: UGC

He said the process cost him a lot. The over eight-minute video started with a yellow Beetle car which he said he bought.

Next, he had the car dismembered as he sought to give it a new look. Every part was removed till it was down to its engine.

The creative man repainted the body parts to his taste and put them back together.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user7571659328564 said:

"That’s how we humans too are,u will definitely grow and look old one day."

Glitz Empire Ushering Agency said:

"We can use this type of cars as means of transport like Uber and bolts you know. just this exact cars, popularly known as apotro cars back in the days."

Cyril said:

"Add the top to be operated automatically using the temperature sensors ( rain or hot )."

Nahs Rayy said:

''That's wonderful, am jus imagining how much u spent on it, its beautiful."

Dasty.Ghana said:

"I’m impressed."

mrinkoom said:

"Wow so we have all these experience workers in Ghana here hmmmm."

blckdisplay said:

"Wasting your time and energy,I know people will insult me,but think about it."

