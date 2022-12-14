A trending video shared via popular app, TikTok, has captured a ten-year-old boy handling the wheels of a car

In the short clip, the little boy was spotted driving a red car like an adult as someone filmed the moment

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with some people encouraging the smart young boy

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A ten-year-old Ghanaian boy has stirred reactions on TikTok app after he was filmed driving a car perfectly.

In the video shared by the boy's father, the little boy was seen driving a Toyota Camry SE with his colleagues from school.

10-year-old boy drives classmates Photo Credit: @dida_wan/TikTok

Source: UGC

While rocking his uniform, the little boy drove with his colleagues who sat at the back seat and smiled at him.

Social media reactions

@nancy3yeboah said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"God bless you bro I love what am seeing if was a white person anka people will be like wooow wooow like ambulance bibinii d3 seyaa."

@timenoday1 stated:

"I started driving at the age of 10 and I’m 32yrs now no accident. Stop speaking evil to this young boy."

@danielashly1 noted:

"Its not fun. Its risky."

@queenbeauty343 advised:

"please be careful. There is law in Ghana ooo."

@drnvi544 added:

"I think parents should teach their kids to do things at a young age. These kids are actually way smarter than y'all think. Some are more brilliant than adults. Let them be pls."

@richardlivingston60 added:

"It’s beautiful, but not right."

Watch the video below:

Little boy drives with girl in front

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little boy driving a car himself like someone who is of legal age has got many talking.

A man who captured the boy driving the whip expressed surprise and enquired who gave him the car. The kid seemed to have muttered an inaudible response. In the TikTok clip, he manned the steering and moved the ride like trained personnel, much to the amazement of onlookers.

A caption on the clip explained that the boy drove the car from the house to buy water. Young passengers were spotted in the car, including a girl who took the front seat.

Source: Legit.ng