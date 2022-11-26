A Nigerian man has shown off the transformed look of 2007 Hilux car that looked old and damaged

The talented youth converted the old car into a black 'tear rubber' 2020 Tiger whip and left netizens shocked

He urged netizens not to give up on their old cars and should instead locate him and see the magic that would be performed

A Nigerian man caused a commotion on TikTok after showcasing how he refurbished an old Hilux to a 2020 Tiger car.

The Enugu man who runs a car upgrading business outfit shared a video on TikTok showing the worn out state of the 2007 Hilux ride.

He converted the car to a Tiger whip. Photo Credit: TikTok/@princepeterson421

Source: UGC

From something that should be in junk yard, he repainted it black and changed the necessary body parts as well as its interior.

Netizens foundnit hard to believe that the new car was the old Hilux he posted. Proud of his work, he advised netizens to bring their old cars to him for refurbishing.

"...No too much talk just bring ur old car and see what we can do," he wrote beneath the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

kcee24558 said:

"Instead of wasting money to change it.

"Why not use the money and buy the New main model."

Quinzyjoe said:

"Nigerian would have been the best Country in Africa with the vast skills and talents that's embedded in them."

somibaby01 said:

"All these doubting Thomas...You are not creative does not mean that people out there are like you.. People are creative mehn."

FL️U®️ℹ️SH said:

"Na en be say all these cars people Dey buy say na tear rubber na upgraded."

israelmuna said:

"If you tell me u buy new car.. I will come to auto base and check your car .. Nice work."

adediransamuel845 said:

"Big problem they makert for cars like that ooo, so they will tell me dis 2022 model wen they know they want to sell 2007 car or 1999 car for me. Ok oo."

Mazi Chiemena Samuel said:

"This is sweet."

