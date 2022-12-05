A young Nigerian man who went to buy yams in the UK has been left in deep shock due to the high cost

The shocked man posted a video on Saturday, December 3, to show the half tuber of yam he bought for N4,000

The video has elicited funny reactions from Nigerians at home and in the diaspora after it went viral and got over 3k likes

A 29 seconds video has shown a Nigerian man who went shopping for yam in the UK.

The video posted by @mc_2mic on Saturday, December 3, has gone viral after the man said he bought a half tuber of yam for N4k.

The man said the yam cost N4,000 in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@mc_2mic.

The man held out the half tuber picked from a bowl and lamented that it cost 5 pounds, an equivalence of N4000 in the official rate.

He went ahead to say in the video that Nigeria is a good country. He was trying to say that yams are cheaper in Nigeria as against the UK.

His assertion, however, did not go down well with some people who said he also receives good pay in the UK.

Different reactions trailed the video as TikTokers proceeded to the comment section to have a say.

Some of his followers told him in no uncertain terms to come back to Nigeria since he said it is a good country.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@owolabi said:

"But you dey collect better salary abi come back."

@Stanley commented:

"Come back na. Shey dey Nigeria good. Why you go."

@Crownstar said:

"Normally e no cost na Naira no get value."

@user167205270314 said:

"Come back make I replace you for there abeg."

@user5935539424898 asked:

"They force you to eat yam."

@Opeyemi Ojoare855 said:

"Okay come back we are waiting for you."

