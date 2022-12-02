An energetic man who has only one leg but who refused to stay idle has melted a lot of hearts on TikTok

In the video which emerged on TikTok on Wednesday, November 30, the man was seen digging a gutter

His dedication to duty in the touching video has inspired a lot of comments on the video which has received over 10k likes

The video of an energetic man who works despite his physical disability has gone viral on TikTok.

The touching video was posted on the platform by Happie Ice and it captures the man digging a hard ground.

The was seen in a viral video digging a gutter. Photo credit: TikTok/@happie_ice99.

Source: UGC

In the video, the man who has only one of his legs complete used a walking aid to support the right leg that is deformed.

The man was digging what appears to be a gutter in front of a big building. His name is not known yet, but the video has moved a lot people online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@FEMALE KING said:

"God bless me I want to really help and be the reason why a lot of people smile."

@12billion commented:

"After all dis, no 1 loves him not even his kids whom he is suffering for. Still, they still chose a woman who sits at home over him just because he is a man."

@sundayifeanyichu6 said:

"God bless him abundance."

@Blaise Elijah reacted:

"What's your excuse? May God bless him."

@Ability said:

"I can't hold my tears."

@gracedonald927 reacted:

"God have mercy on this Man in Jesus mighty name Ameeeeeeen."

@BONNAELVIS09 said:

"Ooow God bless your hustle."

@spendilove297 said:

"These are people, we must give our money to if you have. Not those with all their legs and hands and begging."

@Derrick wangu reacted:

"Life is hard guys."

My son, my greatest achievement on earth, says disabled mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady named Oliver Joy said having a son to call her own is her greatest achievement on earth.

According to Joy she was disabled from birth as she has a medical condition that makes her weak and unable to walk.

Joy however defied all odds to get married and bear a son with her husband named Goodnews.

She has also become a student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka where she is studying History and International Relations.

Source: Legit.ng