A Nigerian lady who went to shop in the UK was surprised at how much she had to pay to get just one tuber of yam

The shopping video was posted on November 10 by Eandeofficial and it shows that the lady went shopping with about N10k

At the end of the shopping, she was only able to go home with one tuber of yam and a handful of pepper

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a Nigerian lady who went to buy yam in the UK.

The lady posted the video on November 10 to share her shopping experience in a Nigerian shop in the UK where she lives.

The lady said the same size of yam goes for N1000 in Abuja. Photo credit: TikTok/@eandeofficial17 and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to her, she went to the shop with 10 Pounds which is approximately N10k going by black market rates.

In the video which lasted about 1 minute 18 seconds, the lady identified as Eandeofficial said she was shocked at how much she had to pay for a tuber of yam.

Nigerian lady buys one yam for N7500

The shop attendant first had to weigh the yam on a scale before the price was given to her.

She was told to pay the sum of N7500 for the tuber of yam. Eandeofficial lamented how she buys the same size of yam in Abuja for N1K.

Another thing she was able to buy in the shop is a handful of pepper which cost N500.

The video has attracted divers comments from Nigerians on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

@Bolingee_entertainment said:

"If you like buy one yam for 300 pounds…. We all Dey come."

@Dami Adebiyi reacted:

"Still cheaper compared to UAE."

@ollyB said:

"If you collect salary, you dey convert am to naira? If you dey convert, You dey shout say e plenty?"

@Kingkey mouths commented:

"My sister, people think say it easy in the abroad."

Lady makes hair for N99k in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady living abroad lamented that she made her hair for about N99,000.

She posted the video of the hair on TikTok and lamented the high cost of braiding in the US.

Many people doubted her sincerity but others agreed that it is quiet expensive to get a braid in USA.

Source: Legit.ng