Ladi Adebutu has constructed a pedestrian bridge for the good people of the Idofe/Iloda community in Odogbolu town of Ogun state shortly after Legit.ng reported the news of a 9-year-old girl, Comfort, falling in the deep ditch caused by erosion.

The Ogun state PDP governorship candidate in the coming election of 2023, Lado, as Adebutu is fondly called, took it upon himself, despite not being in government, to construct a pedestrian bridge and make the road, which is a significant link route in the community passable.

Legit.ng learnt that Lado visited the scene of the canal and approved money for the construction of a pedestrian bridge to allow for easy movement for the people of the community.

Before Lado, many politicians were said to have visited the canal and promised to construct a bridge but never returned after being voted for.

During the commissioning, which Legit.ng's Sola Sanusi exclusively covered, Lado told the people of Odogbolu and the Idofe/Iloda community that he came to their rescue because his mother is from the town.

Speaking further, he told them that what he did was just a palliative road; Adebutu promised to make a proper bridge that would be motorable if elected governor of Ogun state.

Adebutu chose Saturday, December 3, the 46th Odogbolu Heritage Festival Day, to commission the bridge, and he was greeted by a mammoth crowd of the town singing his praises.

Ladi and his team, led by Honourable Tola Odulaja, spoke to the grassroots people in Ijebu and Yoruba for easier comprehension.

Legit.ng gathered that the metal bridge was constructed within days of Adebutu’s knowledge of the dangerous sport in the town.

Mother of 9-year-old girl who fell in canal seeks medical help for her

The mother of a nine-year-old Primary four pupil, Comfort who fell into a canal on July 28, 2022, in Odogbolu town of Ogun state and suffered a broken leg, cried out for financial assistance to treat her daughter as the little girl had to lie on her back since the incident that rendered her invalid.

Her mother, who cannot afford to give her befitting medical care, spoke with Legit.ng’s Sola Sanusi had visited the young girl and her family in their rented apartment.

Narrating the ordeal of the night of Wednesday, July 28, Comfort's grandpa, Pa Johnson, said his granddaughter, with two of his other sons, had left home to attend a vigil between 9.30pm and 10pm on a motorbike, and they were accosted by some mean-looking men who they felt were kidnappers.

