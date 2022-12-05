Strange, but perhaps true, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's biggest weapon is the fact that he appears unintelligent most times

According to Minister Babatunde Raji Fashola, this placid look often worn by Tinubu is used to outsmart those who underrate him

Fashola, in a post shared via Facebook by Joe Igbokwe on Sunday, December 4, said he almost fell for the trick when he started working for Tinubu

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some close allies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are beginning to open up about the kind of politician and leader he truly is.

One of such persons is a former governor of Lagos state and the current minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Fashola said most of Tinubu's detractors take him for granted but find out that they have been outsmarted (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

In a series of remarks posted on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe on Sunday, December 4, Fashola revealed that strangely, the biggest weapon of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate is his looks.

According to the post, the minister said Tinubu wears a sort of face that gives him away as unintelligent but added that this very quality is Jagaban's big asset because his opposers rely on it and take him for granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fashola explained that while Tinubu's detractors underrate him due to his looks, they find out when it is late that they have been outwitted by a smart and astute thinker.

Fashola disclosed:

"I have never told him this before, but I think his looks are perhaps his biggest weapon. He wears a placid face that masks his intellect and quick thinking and probing mind.

"By the time I started working for him, I realized how much advantage his looks gave him against his adversaries.

"It was always tempting to underestimate him but many of his opponents have found out often too late that they have been outwitted by a man of razor-sharp mind and quick wit."

2023 presidency: Tinubu Dropped as Dogara, northern elders choose from Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Atiku

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, had described Atiku Abubakar as the best option for 2023 general elections.

During a media conference in Abuja on Friday, December 2, the group, comprising Christian and Muslim religious and political leaders in the north, adopted Atiku for the coming election.

The group's decision followed the adoption of a report by its technical criteria committee.

Source: Legit.ng