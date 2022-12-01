No less than 4 persons have reportedly died in a ghastly accident involving some vigilantes in the company of governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state while on their way to Mubi for a campaign.

The vigilantes, who were in a Toyota Hilux, had the accident around Fadamareke in the Hong Local Government area of the state.

The cause of the accident had been linked to overspeeding at a dangerous bend which included a RAMP 2 Toyota Hilux used by the head of the governor's vigilante.

Details soon...

Source: Legit.ng