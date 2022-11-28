The PDP in Ogun state is elated over the judgement of the appeal court on Monday that set aside the ruling of the federal high court that asked the state to conduct fresh primary within 14 days

A federal high court in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, had nullified the governorship primary of the state but the appeal court said it is only the national working committee of the party that can conduct fresh primary

Recall that after the nullification of the primary, the party suspended its governorship candidate in Ogun, Ladi Adebutu and 4 others over alleged manipulation of candidates' list

Ibadan, Oyo - The court of appeal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, has ruled against the judgment of a federal high court in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The appeal court set aside, the judgment of the high court that ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to conduct fresh governorship primaries in the state.

On September 27, Justice O O Oguntoyin of the federal high court ordered the state executive council of the PDP to hold another primary within 14 days.

The suit was filed by some members of the PDP who were working for a governorship candidate in the party, Jimi Lawal.

But Justice Folasade of the appeal court on Monday, November 28, faulted the judgment of the federal high court, adding that only the National Working Committee of the PDP has the power to conduct primary

The high court sacked the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state, Ladi Adebutu, over irregularities in the primary and ordered a rerun within 14 days.

However, the opposition party later suspended the son of the popular Ijebu billionaire, Kensington Adebutu, and 4 others over alleged manipulation of delegate's lists of the primary held on May 22.

Source: Legit.ng