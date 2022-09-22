The life of a nine-year-old primary student, Comfort, suddenly took a terrible turn on Wednesday, July 28 when she fell into a canal

Despite the way her health is presently fragile, her parents have been unable to raise money to pay her medical bill

Comfort is battling pains and has since lost so much weight while hoping help comes for her soon

A nine-year-old primary four pupil, Comfort, fell into a canal on July 28, 2022, in Odogbolu town of Ogun state.

The girl suffered a broken leg and has been reduced to lying on her back since then as her parents cannot afford to give her a befitting medical care.

The kid has been losing weight due to lack of treatment.

Legit.ng’s Sola Sanusi visited the young girl and her family in their rented apartment. She spoke with the Comfort, her mother and grandpa.

While the grandpa, Johnson, explained in details what happened on the night his granddaughter fell in the canal, Comfort’s mother who we had to wait for to come back from where she works was too emotional to speak.

Watch her video below:

How Comfort broke her leg

Narrating the event of the night of Wednesday, July 28, Mr Johnson said his granddaughter with two of his other sons had left home to attend a vigil between 9.30pm and 10pm on a motorbike.

He said they were accosted by some mean-looking men who they felt were kidnappers so the three ran for their lives in different directions. While the older two kids made it home safe and sound, little Comfort was nowhere to be found.

Grandpa told Legit.ng that a search team was immediately put in place that night and all their efforts were in vain to locate the girl. The search continued the following day but in the wrong direction.

How Comfort was found alive

In the morning of Thursday, July 29, people of the community woke up to their usual daily activities of sweeping and emptying their dirt and refuse in the canal that is gradually eating up houses built close to it. The early users of the canal unknowingly poured their waste on the little Comfort and that probably brought her back to life as she cried out for help.

As at the time, the people of the community were aware her people were searching for her so a message was sent to them and arrangement were made to bring her out.

It took the joint effort of about four well diggers and young men in the community who chained themselves together to bring her out. Comfort was weak and could no longer stand on her own as she has broken a leg and lost a lot of blood haven been left unattended to for hours.

Medical care

Legit.ng learnt that Comfort was immediately rushed to Atayese Hospital in Efiyan, Odogbolu where first aid and some suture was administered on the girl after which she was referred to Ijebu Ode General Hospital.

Did her mother take her to the referred hospital? No, rather they resulted to a local bone setter because they could not afford the medical bill. The bone setter initially asked for N150,000 and later N250,000 which they could also not afford.

Comfort is presently at home and could barely sit down for a long time as she lies mostly on the bed. She has lost so much weight, the same with her mother.

During Legit.ng’s visit, Comfort wanted to use the toilet and the mother had to carry her to ease herself, it was a very pathetic scene as she cried as every touch hurt.

Security man broke his leg

