A woman has narrated how she fell in love with a man on a train and got married to him more than 20 years later

According to him, the bold man had asked for her number in the presence of everyone at a train

However, they got separated but reunited after over 20 years with their love for each other still intact

A woman has shared her love story with netizens after tying the knot with her husband whom she met inside a train.

Mahdee Rojo boarded a train when a young passenger walked up to her in the presence of everyone, seeking for her number.

Woman meets husband inside a train Photo Credit: Hagley West/TikTok

She granted his request and they began dating. However, they separated after a while and went their different ways.

Love birds reunite

Over 20 years later, they met each other again and their love grew stronger. They got married and the proud wife shared her story online.

In her words:

"In 1986, I boarded a crowded train in New York. A young man saw me. He approached me and asked for my number with the whole train watching.

"His name was Glenn and we started dating. We fell in love. Our lives took different paths and we split. Afterwards we both tried to find each other without any success.

"More than 20 years passed. Then one day I found Glenn on YouTube. I subscribed to his channel and he messaged me back. "No way, is this you? Call me, take a chance.

"We started chatting but lived 000's of miles away. Then after 24 years of being apart we met up. And guess what? We got married. We both took a chance on love. I am Mahdee Rojo."

Social media reactions

@sanjakomericki said:

"This is a beautiful love stort. Have a long and happy life together."

@antlers7hooves stated:

"This is everyone's secret wish to reconnect with the one who "got away". It's proof that love endures."

@ristarich3 commented:

"So touching & I may have met her without even knowing she is the one, hope Destiny brings us together again."

@itsgoodyall said:

"Omg! I was having anxiety over where this was going. So happy Y’all found each other & your Happy ending."

@silvanssockel reacted:

"Taking back your ex after discovering the path ahead is thorny and swampy."

@soniabennett8 added:

"You have me in tears! If you love something let it go! If it returns, it’s yours. God bless you both."

Watch the video below:

Couple reunites after 23 years

