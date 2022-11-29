A Nigerian woman has endeared the hearts of many after flaunting her lovely dance moves on TikTok

The expectant mother who desires to deliver soon enough said she has been dancing all the time to make it happen

Netizens who loved her video encouraged her to keep pushing while some spoke about the size of her baby bump

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A pregnant Nigerian woman has revealed one of the steps she has been taking to ensure that her baby comes out as fast as possible.

According to the young expectant mother, although she can't dance well, she had to force herself because she 'wants her baby out'.

Pregnant woman dances with baby bump Photo Credit: Michelle Erima/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video showed the happy lady dancing so energetically in her compound with a huge smile on her face.

"When you can't dance but will do anything to get the baby out", the caption on her video read.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

@cipsonnnaji0 said:

"You have a long baby bump oh. I’m scared, feeling like it’s heavy for you, is it heavy? Safe delivery soon mama."

@ordyy_kachi reacted:

"You actually crossed my mind recently I swear. Safe delivery mama, we are coming out of the labour room victorious on God."

@gigi_flavours stated:

"You crossed my mind yesterday. The Lord grant you a swift and easy labour and delivery in Jesus' mighty name. Congratulations in advance mami."

@aanvoluwapo said:

"To think your thought crossed my mind this morning and I said a word of prayer for you. safe delivery sis."

@glowriya3 said:

"Pregnancy really changed you still very beautiful regardless. I’ll be there very soon."

@xtracravings said:

"Eve no try for we women o. But at the all praise belongs to God."

@glowriya3 added:

"Nobody will know ure pregnant from the back self, Omo na this one I like o."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant Nigerian woman dances with fast legwork

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a pregnant woman dancing with great energy like she was not carrying extra weight has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the woman stood in the living room and went into a session of fast legwork moves as she exerted great energy. As the lady was dancing, an older man passed behind her without interrupting her session. Many were impressed by the video.

They wondered how she was able to pull such dance moves off despite her protruding belly. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with thousands of views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Source: Legit.ng