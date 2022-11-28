After spending 8 months away from home, a mother who is a soldier returned to the warm embrace of her little son

The mum did not let her son know that she was coming home as he only saw her when she stormed his school

It was a huge surprise for the boy who rushed with speed and joy to hug her mother in a video posted on TikTok

After spending months away from her family, a soldier returned and gave her son a huge surprised.

The little boy did not know that his mother was coming and he only saw her when she showed up at his school. The nice video was posted by @jekerrahopper.

The woman returned to surprised her son after 8 months on duty. Photo credit: TikTok/@jekerrahopper.

Source: UGC

The boy and his mother ran in joy to meet each other since it had been long since they were together.

They hugged each other in amazing joy and happiness as the mum swept the boy off his feet and lifted him up.

Accoring to the video, the woman was away from kit and kin for a total of 8 months.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kiasia Denise said:

"That’s me hanging out the window of the silver car to get a better view to cry better. Welcome home love."

@Tatyana Meyers said:

"The people in the background enjoying this amazing moment."

@Crafty Annie reacted:

"Crying over strangers happiness is my new thing!"

@Hannah said:

"Welcome home beautiful! Loved seeing this sweet moment."

@nay reacted:

"Thank you for your service, and this is so cute."

@Latasha Hopper378 said:

"That’s my daughter and grandson what a beautiful moment I love y’all. God is good and we are so blessed."

@Taylor Ybarra reacted:

"Yaaaayyyy!!!! So happy for you & can’t thank you enough for your service Je’Kerra."

@Tayah Fetty said:

"I think this is actually the cutest thing I’ve ever seen."

Source: Legit.ng