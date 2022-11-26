A young Nigerian man has amazed many people with his wheelbarrow shop that looks so gigantic

Responding to questions on how he manages to push such big wares, the man said that he would rather work hard than steal

Many Nigerians who watched the video of him pushing the wheelbarrow said that he has a mobile supermarket

A video shared by @aramite23 has shown a man doing the unusual as far as mobile shop is concerned.

In the clip, the hard worker loaded phone accessories in a wheelbarrow in such a way that he covered much of the space on the road.

The businessman said he would never steal in his life. Photo source: TikTok/@aramite23

The hustle is real

Some people stopped to look at him as he wheeled past them on the road. Looking at the wheelbarrow from the front, the man's wares blocked his face from people seeing him.

Words layered on the video read:

"What's ur excuse again. The hustle is real."

In a separate video, the man said that he is hustling hard to make money because he would never steal in his life.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has close to 2,000 comment with over 100,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Rashgaia said:

"This is complete shop."

oluwafisayomirepe said:

"If you check that wheel barrow well, na self contain. toilet dey inside, gas cylinder dey inside, mat dey inside."

majje7595 said:

"He even has the cover for iphone 90."

Monny said:

"Bro pushing a whole shop."

Righteous said:

"Computer village in wheel barrow."

graciousluxliving said:

"Na full super market this guy da run soooo."

baby girl said:

"This one and car go dey fight for space on the road."

Wazz said:

"If this guy can't get you a screen protector or case for your phone then you won't get it anywhere I tell ya."

mummy Bee 04 said:

"How e take dey see road. God bless your hustle."

olaideadisa766 said:

"How is he able to see clearly when pushing the wheelbarrow? It’s like he joined two to three wheelbarrows together or is that a cart?"

Lady to sponsor boy's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @bossit_, was amazed when she saw a very young boy, Jonathan, working as a tiling labourer in her compound.

She filmed him secretly to show her followers. Days after the initial video gathered reactions, the lady properly spoke to the boy, asking some personal questions about his family.

Jonathan who said he is 14 years old revealed that he is an apprentice to a tiler. When the lady asked him if he would love anything for Christmas, he was too shy to make a request.

