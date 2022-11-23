A Nigerian lady has happily reunited with her beautiful mother after eighteen (18) years of being apart

In an emotional video shared online, the mother and daughter hugged passionately while in tears

Social media users have gotten emotional over the video with most people expressing their curiosity over the long separation

A Nigerian mother cried uncontrollably as she reunited with her daughter whom she hadn't seen for 18 years.

A video shared online showed the moment the duo met at the airport and hugged each other amid tears.

According to the daughter, she saw her mother last when she was seven. She tricked her to come to the airport, thinking she was coming to get some items from customs.

"I get to reunite with my mum for the first time in 18 years. I haven't seen her since I was seven. She doesn't know I am coming. She thinks she is coming to get stuff from customs.

"She doesn't know she is coming to pick me up at the airport. I am nervous and excited. I don't know what I am gonna do. If I am gonna cry. Anyways you guys watch me reunite with my mum. 18 years is a long time."

Mum and daughter reunite

However, on getting to the airport, she sighted her daughter who screamed 'mummy' from behind. Her reaction was priceless.

They hugged each other for a long time as both mother and daughter broke down in tears of joy.

Social media reactions

Lauraikeji said:

"Nice story but u leave ur kid for 18 years doing what In the US? What exactly? 18 years?"

Distinct_souvenirs wrote:

"Thank you Lord! This made me tear up so bad. You guys don’t know their story. Maybe her father took her away from the mom to another country when she was much younger, and the mom may have done all she could fighting. Maybe the mom didn’t even have the resources to fight back you all don’t know. Not everyone has this opportunity to reunite with their loved ones after such a long time. I”m glad and thankful for them. They are lucky! Congrats gurl. I felt the love from here."

dat_bloodednigerian stated:

"All of you saying 18 years 18 years relax jesus u don’t even know the back story. People send their children to countries for better without have a dime to ever visit. Children go abroad and have to go tru life alone and due to same money, immigration deportation etc they just find a way to build their life and before you realize is been years. I know this cause that’s my life that my brothers lives who is far away in Russia. Jesssus! U all should relax."

Lyn_affordables commented:

"I see my mum on video calls and she's getting old. It makes me cry because I remember my mum's beautiful and vibrant self when we were younger. I look forward to seeing her soon."

Valieboi reacted:

"Lol, I can’t stay this long without seeing my mom, I will definitely feel everything around me is wrong. Like I will be restless and unorganized. Congratulations to both of them for reuniting."

Valchrist2339 remarked:

"Dis make me cry. l remember in 2018 wen l just came back to Nigeria after just 1y my mama cry pray, but now even if l spend 5y outside nobody to cry or pray for me again wen l arrive. KEEP RESTING BEST MOM."

Steflodasniper added:

"You definitely gonna cry my dear! 18 years is making me cry already. Me leaving my mum for that long. am gonna cry seeing her. Mummy's boy ehhhhh I nor care."

Watch the video below:

Mum reunites with son after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @cynthia_7434 has shared an emotional video on how she reunited with her son after many years.

In the video, the mother revealed that she travelled to France in 2016 and since then has not seen her child. She added that after she got her papers sorted abroad, she got him a flight ticket and a long time staying visa for him to live with her.

The woman said that it has not been easy for her, but God made it possible. The video she shared showed the moment she was at the airport waiting for him. When the child saw his mother from afar, he ran into her waiting arms as they both hugged. The woman feared the boy would not recognise him.

Source: Legit.ng