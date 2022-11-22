A woman who had to come back home after her relationship with her man broke down was accepted back by her mother

The mother spent good money to convert her house's garage into an apartment for the daughter and grandkid

Many people got so emotional by the gesture the woman showed to her daughter without rejecting her

A mother of one, @naydaniellexo, who had to leave her bad marriage, has spoken about the love and care her mother showed on her return home.

To make space for her daughter and her grandchild, the mother converted her garage into a flat for the single parent.

A mother welcomed her daughter home after she left her broken relationship. Photo source: TikTok/@naydaniellexo

Mother welcomes daughter home

In the emotional video, the work that was done to transform the garage into a habitable space was properly filmed. Many people were wowed.

Social media users who reacted to the video said that the lady is indeed lucky to have a mother who cares so much.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 16,000 comments with over 15 million views.

Bre said:

"We need fully furnished apartment tour. I love this."

Mary Kamara said:

"Some ppl really are blessed with parents who care."

NATASHA said:

"We are so conditioned to hear stories of mothers kicking the girls out. Protect momma at all cost cause she’s doing everything right!"

Nikia Kay said:

"A mothers love is unmatched. I miss mine dearly."

Nadssss said:

"I want my baby to always be able to come home, no matter what you are welcomed to come if you need a break."

KODYE said:

"The most beautiful thing about this is that I just know you’re gonna love that little girl as much as your mama clearly loves you."

Kamiah marie said:

"My moma wouldve never... like at all matter fact when i asked about she said no she needed somewhere for her car to go."

Anayancy Santillan said:

"God bless your mom's heart, please take good care of her. Thank God that you guys have a roof over your head."

Another woman leaves her marriage after 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman shared a video of a moving truck with house furniture and other items. Words she layered on the clip read:

"Left my marriage after 6 months."

The truck could be seen pulling into a compound of a separate apartment different from her husband's.

The woman captioned the video "starting over!" Many people were in the comment section to share a similar experience. Some said that they had to leave their marriages after years.

