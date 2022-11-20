Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has left social media users feeling emotional after sharing a video showing the moment she reunited with her daughter, Michelle

The young lady locked her mum in a tight embrace and let out tears after setting eyes on her again after a long while

A different photo post captured the moment Mercy and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, went shopping with Michelle and a friend

Nothing beats the love of a mother and this was made evident in a recent video shared by Nollywood’s Mercy Aigbe.

The actress visited her grownup daughter, Michelle, who lives in the US and the young lady couldn’t fight back her tears.

Mercy Aigbe's reunites with daughter. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the video post, Mercy and her daughter locked each other in a long and tight embrace before they proceeded to have their seats.

However, Michelle was still not ready to let go of her mother as she got closer and placed her head on the movie star’s chest.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mercy, in turn, rocked her daughter in a reassuring way. Sharing the post, the actress equally pointed out that she has really missed her daughter.

Watch the touching video as sighted online below:

The actress also returned with a set of pictures showing the moment she went shopping with her daughter and a friend.

Interestingly, Mercy's husband, Kazim Adeoti, was also spotted in one of the pictures shared.

See below:

Social media users react

debbie_shokoya said:

"Truly she needed to let those tears out Mother’s Love And Care Is So Deep."

unini_great said:

"There's lots to this cry. Try and listen to her as much as possible while spending time with her. May God continually keep all mothers and give us the wisdom and strength to push through. I love the way she's embracing all stages of her growth. Weldon Mercy."

omoalausa1 said:

"Awww that hug is everything ❤️."

victory_enyi said:

"Most beautiful thing I’ve seen on the internet today Made me emotional! No better feeling than a genuine hug from your mother and vice versa.. ❤️. I think I need a hug too ."

omonioboli said:

"May God continue to bless you and yours."

trendybeddings said:

"Awwhhh this is beautiful to miss ❤️❤️❤️ finally after 3years I guess ❤️."

Mercy Aigbe and hubby go on vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress took to social media to let fans and followers know about her vacation with hubby, Kazim Adeoti.

The movie star shared photos from their trip on her Instagram page and tagged it a baecation.

Mercy's post come a few days after Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho, shared a cryptic post about karma on her Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng