A young Nigerian mother had much joy when she was finally able to reunite with her son in France after six years

In 2016, the woman travelled abroad and was later able to sort out her papers to get her son to join her

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the clip brought tears to their eyes as some shared similar experiences

A young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @cynthia_7434 has shared an emotional video on how she reunited with her son after many years.

In the video, the mother revealed that she travelled to France in 2016 and since then has not seen her child.

The mother said that she has not seen her son in six years. Photo source: TikTok/@CYNTHIA_7434

Source: UGC

She got him a staying visa

She added that after she got her papers sorted abroad, she got him a flight ticket and a long time staying visa for him to live with her.

The woman said that it has not been easy for her, but God made it possible. The video she shared showed the moment she was at the airport waiting for him.

She thought he would not recognise her

When the child saw his mother from afar, he ran into her waiting arms as they both hugged. The woman feared the boy would not recognise him.

During their reunion, the woman said:

“I am the happiest person ever.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

itzchizzypeace said:

"Omo who's else cried on this video am I the only one. I love u dear congratulations son."

Favour Ajayi658 said:

"See me crying can't wait to bring my two sons over too, congratulations dear."

susile89 said:

"From a mom to a mom...am so happy for you."

kingNatty said:

"I’m crying haven’t seen my daughter since 2016 n she’s a big gal now."

luv Mattaz said:

"Wow! I cried. This reminds me of when my son whom I left in naija at 7months old came to join us after in Finland after 3 years. congrats sis."

Alex said:

"I can't believe tears fell down my eyes because I haven't see my kids for years."

D sam said:

"I am proud of you and may God give him strength to put smile on your face."

