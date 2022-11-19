A single mother identified as Courage Okeola has cried out bitterly online over her parents' worrisome decision

The single mother of one lamented that her parents stopped her from tying the knot with her child's father

According to her, the young man is a mechanic but her parents want her to be with a richer man

A single mother, Courage Okeola, has opened up on Facebook about her clash with family over her choice of a man.

The young lady who birthed a child for her mechanic lover, said her parents have stopped her from tying the knot with him.

Sad woman, mechanic Photo Credit: Jamie Grill, Termieee

Source: Getty Images

She revealed that the young man had arrived at her family house to marry her officially but her parents disagreed because they want someone richer for their daughter.

She however expressed her undying love for the mechanic, stating that she's really scared to lose him in her life.

In her words:

“I am in a relationship for two years and I have given birth but my both parents want me to leave my child for my man and come back to them because my man is a mechanic.

“He is not as rich as they want and now my man’s family wants to marry me officially but my parents would not give their consent. I am scared I might lose him. I love him.”

Social media reactions

Johnson Olaiya said:

"That how some parents do mislead their children, what is wrong with a mechanic. Maybe that's where the destiny of the lady will be fulfilled they don't know."

VicVick stated:

"Just pray and let it not be they see beyond what u are seeing, because failed relationship is better than failed marriage peace."

Ogbu Ojunwa reacted:

"Life is beyond how some people rate it, a no body today might become somebody tomorrow."

CynThia said:

"My dear dnt.accept ooo pls marry him if ur heart goes wit him.cos no man will want to train someone elses child pls do wat ubwant later ur parents will undersatand."

Mirrian Okeke added:

"Person way don already born hmmm. If it's me I will run away with him and do court wedding. After my parents brain reset we will come and do tradition."

Watch the video below:

Elderly couple who work as mechanics warm hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man and his second wife who are both mechanical engineers have wowed social media users with their love story. Speaking with Legit TV, the man identified as Mr Fanoiki and fondly called Oga Ope said when he expressed interest in the woman, she insulted and told him she couldn't marry a short man.

Oga Ope said he never gave up because he was really interested in her. The man kept trying his luck until the woman gave him a favourable answer. The man admitted to being a womaniser but said he has changed. Also speaking, the woman said her husband used to be a womaniser but has turned a new leaf.

Mrs Fanoiki said she doesn't have a problem with being a second wife. According to the woman, her father married two wives and he thought them how to behave in a polygamous family.

Source: Legit.ng