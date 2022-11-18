A beautiful Nigerian couple has melted hearts on social media with their stunning transformation photos

The doting couple who met each other years ago on BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) shared sweet photos to celebrate 12 years together

Netizens have gushed over their adorable transformation photos with many applauding their growth

A Nigerian man identified as Fel_Steve on Twitter has shared his heartwarming love story with netizens.

Fel_Steve said he met his beautiful woman twelve years ago on black berry messenger (BBM).

Couple share sweet photos 12 years after meeting on BBM Photo Credit: Fel_Steve

Source: Twitter

They fell in love and began dating each other for years. According to Steve, his lover is a perfect woman.

A throwback photo showed the couple looking so young as they stood close to each other behind a birthday cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Apparently, Steve was the celebrant as he held the knife close to the cake while they posed for the photo.

In his words:

"Today 12yrs ago, I met this woman via BBM. Nothing do you."

Social media reactions

Chenem Snr said:

"Whoever moulded that image on that cake 12 years ago would be very very good today. Many more years chief."

Timeyin Freedom stated:

"Na cause she gree give you pin na, if she no give you, you for still dey single like us wey dem form for."

Luda Moda reacted:

"Wow,you guys looks so lovely together ,imagine you both rock our Aso OKE jacket. Like Dayuuuum!"

Loyseda commented:

"Omoooo! And that guy sitting on the cake had an iPhone that year. There are levels to these things. Super congratulations."

Dr ckvi wrote:

"Can’t even happen now, everyone on snapchat just wants to be sneaky links. Well congratulations."

Saffon juice stated:

"Some women are wicked. Na only the man dey old while she remain where she dey. Congratulations to you both."

Harrix added:

"This looks like Oduduwa university and the lady is in mass com, can't remember her name tho. Congratulations to u both."

See tweet below:

Lady set to wed bolt driver she met online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that beautiful pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian lady and a bolt driver have gone viral on social media. Apparently, the bride-to-be identified as Omolayoeni hitched a ride with the bolt driver two years ago.

During the ride, she thought the driver was really cute, so she sent a WhatsApp message to him afterwards, requesting that he saves her number. The gentleman obliged and have his name as Akinsola. Two years down the line, their love grew stronger and they are now ready to wed.

The chats were shared on Twitter with the caption: "So sha, two years ago my baby sister ordered for bolt and saw fine man. She couldn't rest until she contacted him."

Source: Legit.ng