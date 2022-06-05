Two love birds have been seen squaring it out on the dance floor, impressing social media users with their talent

The couple who are said to be at least above 80 years shook their bodies like teenagers, dancing to a modern song

The video of the dancing couple has gone viral and stirred massive social media reactions on Instagram where it was shared

A couple joined hands recently to dish out an impressive performance on the dancing floor and many can't seem to get enough of them.

Each of the couples is said to be above 80 years old, but age doesn't seem to be of any hindrance for them as they are very strong.

The energy displayed by the couple is interesting. Photo credit: @erikarischko.

Source: Instagram

Strong and energetic

The impressive couple shook their bodies, dancing energetically like young people. One of the best highlights of the dance video is the lean back performed by the couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was like a competition, as they just engaged in fun and it has wowed social media users. Those who reacted agreed that each of the lovely couples is talented.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@annadavepatriarca said:

"The lean back on papa is it!"

@justawholelottalove reacted:

"This is how you stay young."

@fabulouslyfoxy1989 commented:

"So precious! I love this! They also look fabulous for "over 80".

Old woman in gown dances with energy in public

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that an old woman was seen dancing with swag in public.

The woman who was wearing a gown got many people distracted from what they were doing as she moved her body like a young lady.

Her dance made many people happy online as got many admirers who appreciated her dancing prowess.

Old man in black suit dances with one leg up

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng an old man was spotted dancing so excitedly in public.

The man danced with a bottle of wine in his hand, raising his leg up and turning around many times to the admiration of many people.

Many wondered why the man danced so happily in the video which attracted many reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng