While some people want to have a simple wedding with few friends and family in attendance, others want lavish weddings.

A Nigerian couple recently spent a whopping sum of N15 million to hold a lavish wedding which was graced by friends and family.

Similarly, an interracial couple threw an expensive wedding after the white man flew down to Nigeria to wed the love of his life.

Luxurious Nigerian weddings Photo Credit: jessicaxls, ogtomisin/TikTok, @bcrworldwide/Instagram

Source: UGC

Legit.ng in this article presents three luxury weddings that broke the internet.

1. Couple spend N15 million on wedding, N1.6 million on drinks

A Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, recently opened up about her husband spending N15 million on their luxury wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, they planned their wedding back in April and she thought they would not be spending more than N5m for just 100 guests. However, she revealed that halls in Lagos are expensive as mainland halls starts from N800,000 for 200 guests to N4.1m for 1000 guests.

She further disclosed that they spent additional N1.2m and N650,000 for decoration for their white and traditional weddings respectively.

Also, N1.1m was spent for their photoshoots and videos while drinks cost them N1.6m. For their honeymoon, they spent N2.5m. Jessica advised people to do what works for them.

2. Oyinbo man ties the knot with 9ja woman in luxurious wedding

The internet went abuzz following a spectacular video of a white man tying the knot with his beautiful Nigerian bride.

The couple were spotted in the sweet video dancing happily as guests joined to celebrate with them during their lavish wedding.

Social media users expressed their love for the expensive wedding decoration and setting and most of them also admired the asoebi girls and their attires. Netizens noted that the wedding must have cost millions of naira.

3. Nigerian couple hold expensive wedding, share 'agege' bread as souvenirs

A Nigerian lady recently stirred an uproar online after sharing a video of the wedding souvenirs that were shared at an expensive wedding ceremony.

Loaves of Agege bread were packaged and given to guests each. The guests looked stunned when they got their souvenirs as they could not just believe what was happening.

The loaves were brought out from crates as a server shared them all. The bread's label has the picture of the bride and groom printed on it.

Nigerian lady shares photos from her simple wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Amarachi Ugwanyi, has gone online to speak on the need for people not to break their banks before they can have a beautiful wedding.

In a post shared on Facebook, the lady wrote: “Wedding is not expensive, na you wan impress village people.”

The bride then went to offer those looking for how to cut costs on their wedding ceremonies to reach out to her.

Source: Legit.ng