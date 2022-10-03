A Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, has revealed that organising her wedding in the country gulped the sum of N15m

Breaking down the cost of things, she said they paid N1.1m to photographers and almost N2m for decorations (trad and white) among others

Nigerians who reacted to her post were scared of how much they would have to invest into their wedding ceremonies

A Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, went online on Saturday, October 1, to reveal that she and her husband spent N15 million on their beautiful wedding.

The lady said that when they were planning their wedding back in April, she thought they would not be spending more than N5m for just 100 guests.

Honeymoon cost N2.5m

Jessica said that getting a hall in Lagos is expensive as mainland halls starts from N800,000 for 200 guests to N4.1m for 1000 guests.

She added that they spent N1.2m and N650,000 for decoration for their white and traditional weddings respectively.

The sum of N1.1m was spent for their photoshoots and videos. Drinks cost them N1.6m. For their honeymoon, they spent N2.5m. Jessica advised people to do what works for them.

@anointed19 said:

"My own is in all things, u choose to pay photographers 1.1m from 3m, haaaa Mrs Jessica....una no rate us at all, forgetting that it's our work that creates documents."

@Betty_D_Analyst said:

"This is the reason I setted for only Traditional and Court. Did my intro on Friday evening, wedding on Saturday 2pm (cuz I couldn’t get a chairman in time), finished at 4pm. Then dance, dance, dance. I spent <= 1M naira (hotels for Hubbyz fam, wedding list things inclusive)."

@ObedHailsham said:

"My chest!!!"

@ThatPHBoi said:

"Civil servant go tey for street ooooooo."

@Hauwa_L said:

"Once I spend this money on my wedding and it ends, I’ll padlock door and your people will have to negotiate ransom with me."

