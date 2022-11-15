COVID activists Nick Güthe and Diana Berrent have tied the knot with each other after falling in love during the peak of the pandemic

The doting couple got married in an amazing beach party in Marina Del Rey, California

During their simple but beautiful wedding, they said their vows in front of about 75 family and friends

A beautiful couple Nick Güthe and Diana Berrent have tied the knot in a spectacular beach ceremony.

Their simple wedding had about 75 family and friends in attendance to witness the beautiful event.

Man marries lady who helped him grieve Photo Credit: Yahoo news

Source: UGC

"Nick and I have spent so much time on this beach. We watch the sunset there almost every night we can. We bring a bottle of wine and linger until it's dark. We knew it was where we had to get married.

"But standing there reciting our vows together, with our children, and in front of the people we love, was more than anything I could have anticipated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The sunset was more spectacular than ever before. It wasn't just [that] the gorgeous skies turned deep orange. The sunset wasn't the close of the day; it was the start of the rest of our life together", Diana told PEOPLE.

The couple got close almost 18 months after Nick's late wife, Dawson's Creek writer Heidi Ferrer, ended her life in May 2021.

This was after she endured long COVID and could not take it anymore. Nick leaned on Diana, the founder of the COVID-19 advocacy group Survivor Corps for support while grieving late wife.

While they campaigned to bring awareness to the dangers of long COVID, they fell in love, Yahoo news reports.

Man engages blind date who stayed with him during lockdown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that when COVID-19 hit the world, many things and people were left in an unfortunate state due to lockdowns and other restrictions. However, there are some who were lucky to experience positive stories such as landing great businesses and relationships.

Well, a Chinese lady named Zhao Xiaoqing was among the lucky ones as she was able to finally land her better half in very weird circumstances. Zhao Xiaoqing was, for an entire month, trapped at her blind date's home after the government announced a countrywide lockdown.

The sad phase came and went but Zhao will forever live to remember 2020 as the year she managed to find a husband, albeit not intentionally. Legit.ng gathered that Zhao will soon walk down the aisle with the man, Zhao Fei who she was stuck with during the pandemic lockdown after he went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

Source: Legit.ng