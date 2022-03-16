A woman, Amarachi Ugwanyi, who posted her wedding photos online has again spoken about the need to spend less on such a ceremony

In her last post, she blamed some church leaders for making couples spend more than what they could afford

Many people who engaged her post agreed with her submission and said it is wise not to run into debt

A Nigerian lady, Amarachi Ugwanyi, has gone online to speak on the need for people not to break their banks before they can have a beautiful wedding.

In a post shared on Facebook, the lady wrote:

“Wedding is not expensive, na you wan impress village people.”

The bride then went to offer those looking for how to cut costs on their wedding ceremonies to reach out to her.

The lady said anyone with resources can have elaborate weddings if they like. Photo source: Amarachi Ugwanyi

Have an elaborate wedding if you want to

Photos of her wedding have her and her husband in simple clothes with a few family members and friends present.

In a recent post after her earlier photos went viral, Amarachi said she crafted her message in such a way that it got the needed attention. She slammed those who misinterpreted her. The lady said she is not stopping those who want elaborate weddings.

People are scared

The newly married wife went ahead to speak about how people are scared of getting married because of the cost.

She stated that some churches are culpable in promoting a culture of lavish spending. In her words:

“Churches also contributed so much to the fear most persons are having I'm getting married. Somewhere churches rulers are very extreme that couples tend too halt their plans till they can have all the savings in the world. That's by the way.”

Her latest post:

What netizens have to say

Jacinta Cynthia Ogechukwu said:

"Amarachi Ugwuanyi, You don't need to stress yourself trying to explain Nne. This is social media, everyone can't think alike."

Exodus Bassey said:

"Not everybody on social media well o. Please move on dear, I even want you to trend more, so dat ego pepper dem."

Yetunde Olaniran Fadayomi said:

"You don't need to explain yourself to anybody, those who can read properly understand the content of your write up."

