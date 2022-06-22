The internet has been abuzz following a heartwarming video of an oyinbo man tying the knot with his Nigerian bride

In the viral video, the couple were spotted dancing excitedly as guests joined to celebrate with them during their lavish wedding

Social media users have been gushing over the video with most of them admiring the asoebi girls and their attires

An oyinbo man and his beautiful black bride recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The wedding was so amazing as guests brought out their whole hearts to dance with the couple at the alter.

In the viral video, the oyinbo man at a point began to show off his legwork moves and guests hailed him while watching him dance.

Oyinbo man dances amazing legwork during lavish wedding ceremony Photo Credit: @brcworldwide

The video also showed the oyinbo man rocking different African attires while smiling heartily and expressing his delight about his wedding.

In another part of the video shared by @brcworldwide, the parents of the couple were captured taking photos with the newly wedded lovers all smiles.

Nigerians gush over the interracial couple

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as some people noted that the wedding must have taken millions of naira.

Amira Jackreece said:

"This wedding go chop millions o. Na the asoebi girls I just dey look. They were carefully selected and their dress fine scatter."

Collins Jake wrote:

"Nancy this is the wedding I want to do for you but you no gree marry me."

Saidu Daisy reacted:

"Omo this is what I want for myself. I believe in spending money for the one you love. God do this for me abeg."

Kaima Karina commented:

"I don watch this video plenty times now. the video dey sweet me too much. I think the oyinbo man has been in Nigeria for a while now cause he's giving so much Nigerian vibes."

Thealteeman_ reacted:

"This wedding no be small money wey e collect o. Before una go tap I hope say you get money."

Source: Legit.ng