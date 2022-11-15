A young man invited some beautiful female passersby to a local eatery, and he asked them if they wanted bread and beans

One of the ladies gladly accepted the offer on behalf of others as they all moved to take a seat in the restaurant

Many people who watched the video loved the kind of humility the passersby demonstrated by not turning down the request

A young Nigerian man, @dimzybaby, has shared a video of himself at a roadside restaurant as he interacted with some beautiful ladies.

While they were walking on the road close to the food seller, he loudly asked them if they would eat bread and beans in the Yoruba language.

Many people said the ladies are indeed very beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@dimzybaby

Ladies accepted bread and beans offer

One of the ladies told him they did not mind. The man told them that he and his friends do not have money for fancy meals at KFC. The ladies filed into the eatery with smiles on their faces.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the ladies are without a proud attitude despite how very beautiful they are.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of views.

Man hypes beans seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man went online to share a video of his friends crushing on a beans seller they patronised.

After getting some food, the young men went into a mini performance to hype the trader. In Yoruba language, they formed rhymes around the lady's name, Omolewa.

The lady briefly looked back as their voices grew louder and rent the air. Her face's countenance was funny as she tried hard to maintain a serious face.

