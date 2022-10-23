A video shows the moment comedian Sabinus recognised his look-alike and even took photos with him

The duo have been trending online after a video showed them coming out of an event together

Some netizens claimed that Sabinus didn't recognize his look-alike but a recent video has debunked such allegation

A viral video shows the moment comedian Sabinus spoke to his look-alike at an event.

Recall, Sabinus and his look-alike, Mr Cultivator made headlines hours ago after they met each other at an event.

Comedian Sabinus calls out his look-alike Photo Credit: Mr Funny1

Source: UGC

However, some netizens claimed that Sabinus ignored the young man and they dragged him for not recognizing his efforts.

A recent video shared by Sabinus on Instagram has debunked such speculations as the duo smiled with each other and even took photos.

Mr Cultivator while standing with Sabinus was facing another direction when Sabinus beckoned on him to face the camera.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Sabinus hinted to fans in his caption that they met at Owerri, and he truly had an exciting time.

In his words:

"Had a great time with the good people of Owerri. Bigger dreams ahead."

Social media reactions

Ihemenancy asked

"Hope owerri was nice to you?"

Mullarae stated:

"Investor touch down imo."

Lawrence_emareyo stated:

"Grace. Keep winning my man."

_alithelastborn commented:

"Whoever seeing this comment right now! , Grace will locate you this week. Like this comment if you believe."

Icequeen_savagiy stated:

"D guy look like u more than u look like ur self."

Cvtl.nation reacted:

"Who else saw his twins brother? Big sabinus."

Miteenetworkltd wrote:

"Sambi Nwa my guy. Glory be to God. Investor extra ordinary."

Naza.ibe added:

"We enjoyed every bit of your session, Thank you for coming to SMFest 2022."

Watch the video below:

Comedian Sabinus lookalike storms the streets of Aba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who looks like popular comedian, Sabinus, has been trending on TikTok.

In a video making rounds online, the young man dressed like the comedian and stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state. Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity.

The young man who actually looks like the comedian, rocked Sabinus' uniform blue and black attire, including a very short tie.

Source: Legit.ng