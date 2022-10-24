“He Don Tire”: Reactions Trail Isreal DMW’s Look at His Wedding, Videos Trend
- Music star Davido’s logistic manager Isreal DMW continues to trend on social media a few days after his wedding to Sheila Courage
- One of the highlights from the wedding, which took place in Benin, Edo state, was a video of Isreal looking tired as celebrity dancer Poco Lee cracked him
- The video showed Isreal taking off his suit as he looked all serious, which sparked funny reactions from netizens
Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics manager, Afeare Israel, better known as Isreal DMW, has been making headlines over his wedding to his beautiful bride, Sheila Courage, over the weekend in Benin, Edo state.
While many netizens continue to talk about the different videos that emerged from the wedding, popular dancer Poco Lee, who also attended the event, has shared two funny videos from the wedding.
"Isreal really cash out for this wedding o": Reactions as Poco Lee rains money on Davido's PA on his big day
In one of the videos, Israel looked tired as he took off his suit. In another, he was seen dancing as Poco Lee cracked him up.
Sharing one of the video, the celebrity dancer wrote:
“My man don tire E don too inhale Money nose kon dey worry am Sorry Juju Congrats .”
See the video below:
See the video of Isreal dancing below:
Netizens react to video of Isreal DMW looking tired
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
hotkidfire:
"atleast poco you suppose free juju on him wedding day ."
nneamaka2016:
"Juju is effortlessly so funny."
aurciasuccess:
"Make somebody help me collect poco phone."
osisi_ugo:
"No be juju be that ."
real_nd_fakelife:
"Poco at least respect hin wedding day now ."
real_nd_fakelife:
"Baba sef turn back where hin go throw am now."
"I will give N500k-N1m reward:" Soso Soberekon pleads as he misplaced his phone at Isweal DMW wedding in Benin
u.oaminu:
"Make una no faint juju oo."
Poco Lee rains money on Isreal DMW
Dancer Poco Lee showed his followers how to turn up for a friend on their wedding day.
The dancer-turned-singer shared videos from the moment he stormed Isreal DMW's wedding and decided to spoil him with money.
Poco Lee noted that if he had not come for Isreal DMW's wedding, he would have faced a lot of problems as he placed bundles of cash in his hands.
Source: Legit.ng