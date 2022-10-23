A video making the rounds online has captured the hilarious moment comedian Sabinus met his look-alike

In the viral video, Sabinus' look-alike rocked a blue shirt and black trousers while Sabinus wore a black native wear

The resemblance between the duo was so striking that netizens rushed to the comments section to ask if they are brothers

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has finally met his viral look-alike, Mr Cultivator during a recent event.

Mr. cultivator first made headlines after he stormed Aba dressed like an ace comedian, Sabinus.

Sabinus meets his look-alike Photo Credit: @mrcultivator215/TikTok

Not only did he dress like the comedian, he also arrived in the area in a convoy and eyewitnesses stormed out to take photos with him thinking he was the main Sabinus.

In a recent video, the duo met together and Sabinus seemed surprised.

Mr Cultivator shared the video on TikTok and expressed his excitement over meeting his boss, Sabinus.

Social media reactions

@chi..lollipop reacted:

"Real Sabinus nor show u love ooooh just saying base on my observation. No hating. Just be yourself. You we go far."

@kimnessa11 said:

"Let me tell you something I know in the industry as a costumier once you re doing what another person is doing in the industry they will never see you."

@vigoqueen12 stated:

"Your guy recognized you so? That is the reason why i no fall for any of them. They only lol,when the camera is on."

@user11866434864 reacted:

"Sabinus should learn to encourage and assist an upcoming look alike as him being famous is on earth. Ignoring or snubbing him shows hight of hatred."

@teemablinkz commented:

"Bro just be yourself, these celebrities dont like it when you trying to be exactly them. I wish you more grace."

@babyvine14 stated:

"Chai ,see how sabinus take give this guy social distance, and the guy really want them to do video, but sabi no gree he face show chai, in this life."

Watch the video below:

Comedian Sabinus look-alike causes commotion as he storms Aba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who looks like popular comedian, Sabinus, has been trending on TikTok.

In a video making rounds online, the young man dressed like the comedian and stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state. Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity.

The young man who actually looks like the comedian, rocked Sabinus' uniform blue and black attire, including a very short tie.

