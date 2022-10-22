A trending video circulating on TikTok has shown an old woman who insisted on listening to Rush by Arya Starr

TikTok users have hailed the woman and called her 'Mama Portable' after she disturbed the Keke rider to play the Mavin hit song

She went on to sing and dance to the song inside the Keke as the rider also sang excitedly in the viral video

An old woman who is a strong fan of Arya Starr has gone viral after she demanded for her song to be played inside Keke Napep.

Immediately she sat down, she wasted no time in demanding that the rider should play "Rush" for her to enjoy.

The Keke rider and the woman sang Rush by Arya Starr after she demanded for the Mavin hit song to be played for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@brodagbefun and Instagram/2ayrastarr.

Source: UGC

In the clip which lasted just 8 seconds, the old woman sang part of the song while shaking her head to the lyrics.

She said:

"Play me this song by the Starr. E de rush well well."

The Keke rider could not help but to sing along with the woman. They chorused the song together in the video that has now gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks reactions on TikTikTok and Instagram

The video of the old woman's performance has attracted reactions after it went viral online. It has made it to Instagram as it was shared by @gossipmilltv. See a few of the reactions below:

@sremmstar commented:

"Sweet mummy. Your kids blessings go RUSH absolutely."

@mj_dondada said:

"This mama get doings sha, from her face and the way she dey talk you go know say na mama wey sabi body that year."

@ckgramm reacted:

"Make una put esaaaaaa for mama abeg make everywhere begin rush."

@mi_cutee said:

"Because nah mummy naw nobody talk say dem stage ham o. Because the keke man Dey record anybody wey enter him keke."

@som_mi_02 commented:

"Mama knows what’s up."

