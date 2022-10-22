A video of a little girl rocking a costume on career day in school has caused a frenzy on social media

In the trending video, the little girl dressed like a traditional doctor and this stirred mixed reactions

Sharing her thoughts about the clip, a lady named @chee_chee on Instagram kicked against the idea

A beautiful little girl broke down in tears during her career day in school.

Dressed like a native doctor, the little girl cried bitterly in the presence of guests as someone filmed her.

Little girl dresses like native doctor Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Reacting to the clip, most netizens were majorly concerned with the little girl's dressing.

While some people criticized the parents of the girl for dressing her up as a traditional doctor, others wondered why the little girl felt so heartbroken on her career day.

Social media reactions

Jaruma_empire said:

"She must be Jaruma’s daughter."

Baby_on_icee wrote:

"Forget the parent, where the tailor? I wan ask am something."

Wendy_adammaa commented:

"Ahhh Nah herbalist she wan become? Where are her parents plix ?"

Boynefefe reacted:

"Any African that will criticize this is totally brainwashed."

_callme_fatima_ asked:

"Why will you dress your child like this nah. Are you not a wicked parent?"

Damilola_t_ said:

"See as the babe dey cry, pikin wan be Doctor una turn am to herbal doctor."

Chyo.maa stated:

"What’s this nau? Even the little girl isn’t feeling it."

Clear_stretch_marks wrote:

"Chai Na God go judge whoever wear her that stuff. The person no go make heaven."

Ciarachichi remarked:

"This child is in pain, why stressing this little girl? On well no be my pikin make I mind my business."

Poshsimeon stated:

"Sending message to the teachers."

Watch the video below;

Lawyer storms court dressed like a native doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, a human rights lawyer, caused an uproar at a Supreme Court, Abuja proceeding on Thursday as he arrived dressed like a native doctor.

Photos and a video of him walking majestically in the traditional outfit have been circulated on social media and got many talking. Speaking with newsmen, the Lagos-based lawyer cited the Friday ruling which approved female Muslim students to wear hijab to schools in Lagos state.

The lawyer's traditionalist dressing was in protest of the hijab ruling. Unconfirmed reports have it that justices on seat were shocked on seeing him, looked at each other without a word and went on recess.

Source: Legit.ng