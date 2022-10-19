A mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter trying so hard to 'gossip' with her at a salon

In the video shared on TikTok by @nushy_hills, the little girl used gestures and signs to communicate with her mother

Social media users who came across the clip on TikTok have penned down hilarious comments about the little girl

A little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after communicating with her mother using gestures at a salon.

In a hilarious video, the little girl tried to gossip about a lady sitting beside her, but the lady kept on staring at her.

Little girl gossips with mum Photo Credit: Nushy_hills/TikTok

Source: UGC

Out of desperation, she decided to talk to her mother using signs. At one point, she used her lips to point in the lady's direction while still staring at her mum.

Netizens who watched the funny video on TikTok nicknamed the funny girl and expert in gossip.

Hilarious reactions as little girl gossips with mum at salon

@_wambui_ndirangu said:

"She even pointed the lady using the lips."

@minseth87 reacted:

"This one will be leading gossip groups when she grows up. she is an expert in that."

@carolthabs reacted:

"Did she just nod to the direction of the person? Legendary."

@_bernaexo said:

"Reminds me of Joy but knowing her 100% Rewan mouth Sa tarogi yani o Lady cava Koya va raica tiko."

@rayb568 said:

"This is supposed to be my daughter. The way I love gossiping."

@unstoppable47 stated:

"Awww maybe she just admiring your pretty face. Don't worry about her. chat n have u some fun lmao."

@monicasparker6 added:

"This girl is sharp the way she pretended that she sending a fly kiss yet she was pointing at the lady with her mouth cheei."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng