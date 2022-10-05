A Nigerian bus conductor got surprised after a little girl dressed in uniform tackled him and refused to pay her transport fare

When asked by onlookers, the little girl insisted that he didn't stop at the agreed location so she won't give him a dime

Eyewitnesses who gathered at the scene did their best to separate the duo and the little girl ended up not paying the transport fare

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There was drama at a bus stop in Lagos state, Nigeria after a school girl got into an argument with a bus conductor.

The drama started after the little girl alighted from the bus and refused to pay the conductor.

Little girl challenges bus conductor Photo Credit: @only1mide / TikTok

Source: UGC

She made it clear that she won't give the conductor a dime because he had agreed to stop her at phase 1 but stopped her at phase 2 instead.

The conductor got offended and stated that he would put her inside the boot of the bus if she doesn't pay him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While she was still talking, the conductor lifted her up but for the intervention of onlookers, he couldn't carry out his plan.

The little girl later left the scene without paying the fare and some netizens applauded her over her bravery.

Netizens react as little girl refuses to pay conductor

@braheemknight said:

"This is just a reincarnation of one old "area mama".

@user69254412838 stated:

"See the kind of confident she has she knows her right nobody fit cheat her even her classmate go dey collect woto woto if them do anyhow."

@nametalkam commented:

"Just 1 slap go reset her memory."

@mesmeris4 wrote:

"One grandma don enter this one."

@uglyyyyymeedee added:

"No be christ divine student be this. Omo she no dey gree ooo. Little girl with big brain."

Watch the video below:

Little girl challenges mum over front seat of dad's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny mother has pleaded with her little daughter not to take her husband away from her.

In a video making the rounds online, the little girl sat in the front seat with her father as her parents got set to leave for work.

All efforts by her mother to make the little girl leave the seat proved futile as she confidently stood on her grounds.

Source: Legit.ng