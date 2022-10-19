A young lady has taken to social media to share a funny video of her family's house that was flooded

The lady's mother swam in their parlour as if the situation were normal while they tried to make comedy out of the issue

Many Nigerian found their act very funny as people hilariously called the lady a rich kid who has a swimming pool in her house

As Nigerians continue to suffer the consequences of flooding that has besieged some states in the country, a lady has shared a video of their flooded house.

In the clip, the lady stayed in front of her camera to show how waterlogged their family's parlour has become, funnily describing the situation as "bunch of water."

People found the lady very funny as she showed her flooded house. Photo source: TikTok/@tinagold337

Source: UGC

Flooded parlour and Nigerian family

While she was talking, her mother was behind her, swimming in the puddle. Beside her was her brother contributing to the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

"...we shouted Jesus, there is a swimming pool in our house."

The lady's mother played as the lady's backup performer as she emphasised words like "Jesus" when her child said the same thing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compile some of the reactions below:

DR Investor Carlos said:

"so u have swimming pool in ur parlor, Rick kids."

faithjames250 said:

"so there is water in ur parlour awwn, mermaid kids."

Joy said:

"Forget this thing is not funny they’re doing all these to be happy at least..I pray all these ends soon dear."

BigKimani001 said:

"Hold your mama very well guys water Dey carry her go where she No know."

Baeomoh said:

"Mama na mad cruise abeg."

sherifdc1 said:

"When una go dea find cheap land, but your mum funny."

JOSEPH JOHN said:

"U now have swimming pool in ur seating room.. wow rich kid."

Flood affected lady's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Alex Ijeoma Evelyn, became so sad after the recent flood affected her house.

Taking to TikTok, Ijeoma shared a video showing how the beautiful house looked when it was built and the current condition with the flood.

Many people who reacted to her video sympathised with her as some hoped that a blessing would come her way soon that would make her recover all that was lost.

Source: Legit.ng