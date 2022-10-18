A Nigerian lady identified as Favour Ehizibue has taken to social media to lament how sour things have become in her marriage

Favour who got married during the ASUU strike seemed to be having the time of her life as she first flaunted her baby bump

However, recent pictures she shared portrayed a situation of one who is a victim of domestic abuse

A married woman has expressed sadness over the current state of her marriage which is only a few months old.

The lady identified as Favour Ehizibue posted a video on TikTok showing some lovely moments from her wedding occasion that took place during the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

She lamented how she lost so much weight. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@favourofafrica_)

Source: UGC

The video came after she flaunted her petite look before the ASUU strike. What followed was a short scene in which she happily showcased her baby bump.

It appeared her marriage began experiencing turbulent moments after she got pregnant as new photos she shared told.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the sad photos, the lady had a bruised lip and scratches on her face, suggesting that she is a victim of domestic abuse. A scene also showed her weeping. Favour lamented losing weight.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

deltagirl_ said:

"Favour if this is true..you are still so young and beautiful I won’t tell to leave forever but give him space leave the house give him sometime."

user1665940248133 said:

"You should leave asap, hope your baby is safe too tho..we the commentars are just gonna talk,buh its up to you... you gonna go or not!"

lucianoezeoru said:

"Am a leaving testimony to toxic relationships…it will drain u mentally,physically n emotionally…but once Dey hit u just leave for ur life ooo."

kingdominfluencer_ said:

"Please sis, be praying, inform your parents, have evidence of whenever he's hitting you, just in case, and leave, you need to take care of."

perpetual said:

"So sorry sweetie leave if you can please."

Majeeda250 said:

"Hmm so much pain ☹️sometimes you will just look at something soo painful because you cant do anything about it you keep burning from within."

Lady quits her marriage after 6 months, move into a new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had left her marriage after six months.

The woman shared a video that showed her new apartment. She titled the TikTok video "Move in with me."

In the clip, the woman set out her pieces of furniture as she arranged them. She took out time to put her things in the right places while giving her online followers a home tour.

Among the things she had moved in with was a new washing machine, a set of kitchen utensils and a brand new fridge.

Source: Legit.ng