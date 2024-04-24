After the splendid wedding of Emir Sanusi’s daughter, Yusra Khadija, and her spouse, AbdulMutalib Shittu

The couple visited the husband’s hometown and during an event, the couple, who seemed joyful and at ease with each other, danced together

They showcased their dance moves while adorned in traditional Yoruba attire as the sound blasted from the background

The happy couple danced together in Yoruba attire. Photo credit: @khalifa_muhammad_sanusi

Dressed in traditional attire that echoed the rich heritage of the Yoruba culture, the couple’s dance moves were a highlight of the celebration.

Spectacular royal wedding

Yusra Khadija Sanusi, daughter of Emir Sanusi, celebrated her union with her chosen partner from Kwara State in a spectacular celebration in Kano on April 18th, 2024, as shown by @khalifa_muhammad_sanusi.

The couple’s wedding was captured in several TikTok videos, showcasing them in a graceful and loving moment together.

Yusra Khadija Sanusi has a postgraduate degree in African Studies from SOAS, University of London, and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Creative Writing from the American University of Paris.

AbdulMutallib Shittu, a GIS expert, who was appointed as the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Geographic Information Service. He was previously appointed as a Special Adviser to the Kwara State Governor on Geographic Information Service.

The groom has a degree from the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford, as well as a master's degree from the University College London

