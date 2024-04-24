Global site navigation

Local editions

Emir Sanusi’s Daughter Yusra Khadija and Her Husband Dance Together in Yoruba Attire
People

Emir Sanusi’s Daughter Yusra Khadija and Her Husband Dance Together in Yoruba Attire

by  Basit Jamiu
  • After the splendid wedding of Emir Sanusi’s daughter, Yusra Khadija, and her spouse, AbdulMutalib Shittu
  • The couple visited the husband’s hometown and during an event, the couple, who seemed joyful and at ease with each other, danced together
  • They showcased their dance moves while adorned in traditional Yoruba attire as the sound blasted from the background

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

After celebrating their magnificent wedding, Emir Sanusi’s daughter, Yusra Khadija, and her husband, AbdulMutalib Shittu, journeyed to the groom’s hometown.

There, amidst an atmosphere of happiness and comfort, they were spotted engaging in dance at an event.

The Nigerian couple appeared excited as they danced together
The happy couple danced together in Yoruba attire. Photo credit: @khalifa_muhammad_sanusi
Source: UGC

Dressed in traditional attire that echoed the rich heritage of the Yoruba culture, the couple’s dance moves were a highlight of the celebration.

Spectacular royal wedding

Yusra Khadija Sanusi, daughter of Emir Sanusi, celebrated her union with her chosen partner from Kwara State in a spectacular celebration in Kano on April 18th, 2024, as shown by @khalifa_muhammad_sanusi.

Read also

"I pity Fubara": Mixed reactions as Wike, Makinde, other G5 reunite, dance at PDP NEC meeting

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The couple’s wedding was captured in several TikTok videos, showcasing them in a graceful and loving moment together.

Yusra Khadija Sanusi has a postgraduate degree in African Studies from SOAS, University of London, and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Creative Writing from the American University of Paris.

AbdulMutallib Shittu, a GIS expert, who was appointed as the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Geographic Information Service. He was previously appointed as a Special Adviser to the Kwara State Governor on Geographic Information Service.

The groom has a degree from the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford, as well as a master's degree from the University College London

Watch the video below:

Emir Sanusi's daughter marries Kwara man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusra Khadija Sanusi, daughter of Emir Sanusi, celebrated her union with her chosen partner from Kwara state in a spectacular celebration in Kano on April 18, 2024.

Read also

Francis Ogolla: Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces Confirmed Dead Following Chopper Crash

The couple’s entrance was captured in a video, showcasing them gracefully walking together, their expressions reflecting a deep, peaceful happiness.

Prior to the wedding, the groom, who is of Fulani and Yoruba descent from Kwara state, had formally engaged with the bride’s family for an introductory visit the previous month.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel