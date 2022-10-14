A Nigerian lady, Alex Ijeoma Evelyn, is presently distraught over the condition flood has reduced her beautiful house to

Before the flooding happened, the house looked well built as its design spoke volumes of the millions of naira it must have gulped

Nigerians who reacted to the video of Ijeoma's flooded house tried to console her, saying things will be better

A Nigerian lady, Alex Ijeoma Evelyn, became so sad after the recent flood that has been ravaging different parts of the country affected her house.

Taking to TikTok, Ijeoma shared a video showing how the beautiful house looked when it was built and the current condition with the flood.

The woman shared a video that showed how flooded the building is. Photo source: TikTok/@alexijeomaevelyn

Flood causes lady to shed tears

The flood covered everywhere in the building's compound. Ijeoma captioned the clip:

"Tears in my heart."

Many people who reacted to her video sympathised with her as some hoped that a blessing would come her way soon that would make her recover all that was lost.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Leonard Smith said:

"Buy car u go dey build house."

Y’all meet SMG said:

"I hope you recover whatever you might have lost and hope God give’s you strength."

She replied:

"Amen and amen."

pixie nella said:

"So sorry momma."

Wizzyfx said:

"Nothing go do the house."

Chris Moore said:

"Next time use the money chop… now your house don turn swimming pool."

She replied:

"I nor tell u say I dy hungry. Na my pool nor be ur own, wen u don get ur own money use all chop."

Nigerian lady walked through flood

