A lady has shared a screenshot of the messages which she received from someone in possession of her friend's phone

In the screenshot shared on Twitter, the young man begged her to divulge the apple ID of her friend's phone, which got stolen

Social media users have taken turns reacting to the tweet, with several people advising her not to divulge any details

A young woman identified as @orlacsm on Twitter has shared a screenshot of messages sent to her.

Orla narrated how an unknown thief had stolen her friend's costly iPhone months ago.

Shockingly, she and some other friends have been receiving messages from a man who is in possession of the phone.

The man claimed to have bought the phone innocently from someone, only to discover that it was locked and required an apple ID.

After much effort to unlock it, the young man decided to reach out to the lady and all her friends which he was able to trace.

Netizens share their thoughts as man begs for Apple ID

Csm said:

"I feel kinda bad honestly, I know this dude won’t even have been the one to take it but obvs she’s not gonna give him her information or he would have access to all her pictures etc."

Whale wrote:

"Dude went investigating the owner of a stolen phone lmao. He probably bought it as used."

Aaron commented:

"Next he’ll be telling her there is still valuable and private information on the phone and he needs the password to reset and wipe all info."

Babalola Saheed commented:

"It's a lie he can use the phone without knowing her password if he can take it to Iwo road or challenge they’ll unlock it for him with the first owner's password lol."

Baale Canada added:

"The difference is that u are covered by eBay's money-back guarantee... U can always get your money if the item is not as described or u are not satisfied. This I have done many times."

Oyinbo man finds his missing phone in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man, Darren, with the Twitter handle @_DL96, shared a screenshot showing the location of his iPhone one month after losing it. Darren said he had lost the phone about a month ago, and he had no idea who took it or where it had gone.

Weeks passed and the curious man was finally able to get back into his iCloud account where he found out the current location of the phone.

Darren shared a screenshot that confirmed the phone had been taken to Edo state, Nigeria. He however had no idea how it got to the country.

