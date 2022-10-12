A video currently making the rounds has shown a supposed teacher doing his business in a bank in an unusual way

Without minding the buzz he created, the teacher could be seen with a Ghana-Must-Go bag as he reportedly tried to withdraw his eight months' salary

Mixed reactions have greeted the clip, as many social media users found the teacher's actions hilarious

Social media users have reacted to a video of a teacher at an unnamed bank with a Ghana-Must-Go bag around his right shoulder.

According to @nanahook00 who shared the clip on TikTok, the teacher's intention was to take his eight months' salary arrears with the matted woven nylon zipped tote bag.

He went to remove his salary. Photo Credit: Marco VDM, TikTok/@nanahook00

The 10-second clip showed him with a countenance that meant business as he ignored prying eyes, obviously stunned by his bag.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the authenticity of the poster's claim as of the time of making this report. It is believed that the incident happened in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Toto said:

"May be he's from Qnet I guess."

$FAZ$ said:

"I'm sure the bank shut down after he redrew his cash."

Abena Adoma said:

"Newly posted teacher."

Quecu Penzilz said:

"We Dey cash out big."

Nana Akosua Adobea Koomson said:

"Why are they using coins to pay him anaaa.''

Josh said:

"He wants to be sure he has that amount of money,it happens to me too in 2019,I had to ask about 5 people if the balance am seeing us teal."

