A young Nigerian man identified as Abuchi Eze has claimed to be the father of Chioma Success

In a trending video shared on Facebook, the heartbroken man pleaded with Nigerians to come to his aid

According to him, he left his daughter's mother when she was pregnant and he's ready to go to prison for it

A Nigerian man, Abuchi Eze, has expressed regrets while identifying himself as father of little Chioma Success.

Chioma made headlines on Facebook after showing applaudable energy and vibes during the rally held for presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on October 1st, 2022.

Father of Chioma Success begs for forgiveness Photo Credit: @Abuchi Eze

Netizens showed massive love to the little girl and sent cash gifts to her after her video from the rally went viral.

The girl's mother, Gift subsequently revealed that she's a single mother as her baby daddy had dumped her to singlehandedly take care of their child.

Father begs for forgiveness after abandoning 'Obidient' Success

In a recent development, a young man who claims to be the father of the little girl has narrated the events that led to his decision years ago.

He said he doesn't want back his family into his life just because they got famous.

According to him, he had been living with regrets and is ready to go to prison if it will make him get them back.

"My name is Abuchi Eze. I know her did her wrong. She was pregnant and I chased her out. I was childish then. But please I need you all to help me and beg Gift. Success is my daughter. I want her back. It's not because of the money. If going to prison will make you forgive me, then I will go", he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as man begs 'Obidient' Chioma and mother for forgiveness

DC Magazine said:

"Fight for your blood as far she born the child the child is your child."

Joachim Obetta reacted:

"Brother your blood remain your blood, fight for your right, All I know weather gift like it or not she'll definitely say the truth one day."

Love Kwin reacted:

"Okpo gift my girl flend go sit down don't come near them or else mother earth will swallow you mkpi."

Angela Amaka commented:

"Mumu, you no even get shame, that how GOD will keep disappointing you guys, now you won to reap where you did not reap. Ndiara."

John Emeka added:

"My brother I have to tell you the truth because if I don't tell you nobody will tell you ,,it's because of the money you want Success back madman."

Mum of little 'Obidient' girl says daughter's father abandoned them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Queen, the mother of a bold little girl who took part in a rally for presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has spoken up.

Her daughter, Chioma Success, had gone viral online after showing off her energy and boldness during the 'Obidient' rally which took place on October 1st. Shortly after the video, surfaced online, netizens gushed over the sweet video and made mouthwatering offers to the little girl.

While a man promised to give her an academic scholarship, another man promised cash gifts. A lady was able to locate the mother of the little girl who revealed in a heartbreaking video that her lover had abandoned them. Queen said she's a single mother and has no idea of where her baby daddy is.

Source: Legit.ng