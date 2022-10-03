A lady named Queen has identified herself as the mother of a bold little girl who participated in 'Obidient' rally

After being located, Queen opened up about becoming a single mother after her lover left her with their daughter

The young lady's story has gotten netizens emotional and they make more promises to Queen's daughter

Queen, the mother of a bold little girl who took part in a rally for presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has spoken up.

Her daughter, Chioma Success, had gone viral online after showing off her energy and boldness during the 'Obidient' rally which took place on October 1st.

Shortly after the video, surfaced online, netizens gushed over the sweet video and made mouthwatering offers to the little girl.

While a man promised to give her an academic scholarship, another man promised cash gifts.

A lady was able to locate the mother of the little girl who revealed in a heartbreaking video that her lover had abandoned them.

Queen said she's a single mother and has no idea of where her baby daddy is.

Netizens react to video of little 'Obidient' girl

Tochukwu Okereke said:

"Absolutely amazing. I've watched this video more than ten times lol."

Andrew Ameh wrote:

"Imagine this girl seen this video in future with obi emerge the winner. She will be telling her peers that I was among those that change the history of Nigeria. Congratulations to her."

Abel Sebastian reacted:

"I don't even know why am continually watching this our kid's video. Joyous."

