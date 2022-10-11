Heartwarming reactions have trailed a touching how a Nigerian lady saw off her husband to an airport

The woman did a velfie as she tried to gather herself and be strong, but eventually broke down in tears

In the emotional video, her husband in a suit tried to comfort his crying wife as he prepared to fly out

A Nigerian woman identified as Ezenwa Ogonna couldn't contain her emotions as her husband made to fly out of the country.

A short TikTok video she shared capturing the emotional moment showed her accompanying him to the airport.

She was overwhelmed with emotions. Photo Credot: TikTok/@ezenwaogonna

Source: UGC

She broke into tears and could be seen wiping her eeys with a clothing material while clinging on to her husband.

Ezenwa acted like a baby on his first day at school who did not want to be separated from his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her husband who sported a suit comforted his wife as he got ready to enter the aeroplane.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Divinelove Innocent said:

"Have once felt this way …mehn it’s usually not easy ,d anxiety that comes with this ehhh."

Landlady001 said:

"Chai this is meoo, for 5 years of marriage, but thanks to God, we're together now ,I know how you feel."

So_w0rth_it said:

"Is not easy just know now that now it's going to be much quarell unnecessary issues like very petty one me doing distance for 2yr bt seeing feb nxt y."

Chizoba Michael said:

"Chai! It’s not really easy! You will get used to it, my sister went through stuff like that, thank God for my company and video call."

giftyaaron775gmail.com said:

"Safe journey to him... just pray for him and leave the rest to God... things will work out for good for u both."

mary smart said:

''When I was travelling my wife was cry am just laughing but thanks to go she's with me now."

Lady emotional at airport as her hubby travels out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was overwhelmed with emotions at an airport as her husband travelled out.

In the TikTok video, the newly wedded lady walked her man to his point of departure at the airport and admitted that watching him leave felt like the worst thing to happen to a new couple.

She hugged her man and headed back. Theodora said she acted strong at the airport, adding that it was a mixture of inexpressible emotions. According to the lady, she was better composed at the airport because she had cried her eyes out the previous day.

Source: Legit.ng