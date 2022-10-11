A single mother recently cancelled her plans to tie the knot with a man after she was asked to make an impossible decision

The woman who had a child from her previous relationship was asked not to bring the child into her matrimonial home after marriage

On hearing such a condition, the young woman decided not to go ahead with the wedding preparations anymore

A beautiful woman thought it wise to cancel her imminent wedding after her husband-to-be and his family members made an impossible request.

The single mother was previously in a relationship which produced a child.

However, the relationship didn't work out and she met another man who was interested in her and they got engaged.

Shortly after the engagement, her husband-to-be and his family insisted that she doesn't bring her child into her matrimonial home after marriage.

Thembisele_Q who shared the story on Twitter said:

"I stan this girl. She cancelled her engagement mid-lobola negotiations because her fiancé and his family wouldn’t allow her to move in with her child from her previous relationship."

Netizens react as lady cancels wedding

Amai Tee said:

"I know a man agreed she'd move with her 2 kids. He had 9 kids. After the wedding, she collects her kids and he's like I married you to look after mine, send them away. Lots of meetings etc they were sent back. She stayed to look after his. Women have been through hell."

Dumi wrote:

"No women will bring a child in my house the child can visit not full time never I would rather stay singly."

Syre69 commented:

"He's marring the woman and not her child, the child must stay with the father."

Kitty Stones stated:

"Grow up. Sweetheart as soon as a woman tells you she has a child be prepared to love that kid as your own you cannot say you love someone and abandon a big part of them NEVER! Just go for someone with no child then. I for one do not wanna get married. I'll always put her first."

