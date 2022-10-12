A Nigerian man lamented at the hospital over his wife's refusal to eat food despite being pregnant and down with an ulcer

Upon interrogation, the pregnant woman revealed that her pastor had instructed her to undergo fasting and prayers

According to the pregnant woman, her fourth child would be the one to bring blessings to her family

A beautiful pregnant mother of three recently caused chaos at the hospital as she vehemently refused to eat food.

The woman revealed that her pastor ordered her to undergo fasting and prayers for the sake of her baby.

Pregnant woman, sad woman Photo Credit: @Urbazon

Source: UGC

Pastor says her baby will be a blessing

If she completes the period of the fast, her baby will become a 'blessing' to the family, according to the pastor.

On his part, however, the woman's husband lamented bitterly over the pastor's advice as he's left alone to cater for her and their three kids.

He suggested she quit the fast as the woman's church members rarely even pay visits to her despite her condition.

Nkay_yo, who shared the story on Twitter said:

"This woman at the hospital is pregnant and has an ulcer but she’s been fasting for almost 90 days now because her pastor said so. I wish I was making this up.

"The husband has been complaining that no one is around to stay with her as he has to go be with the kids at home. He said if it were other church members she’ll leave her family and go stay with them.

"Apparently they’ve had 3 kids and the pastor said this 4th is the one that going to bring the “blessing”. The man has hung his boots long ago and just looking for money to raise his 3 kids. She didn’t even tell him when she got pregnant. The man is just lamenting to us."

Netizens share their thoughts as pregnant mum fasts for almost 90 days

Olawunmi said:

"I used to argue about this as a child each time I was told to fast, I said I can’t because of ulcer and the reply was “the fasting is what will heal your ulcer”. I’m grateful for stubbornness."

Olamaramma asked:

"Why are you fasting while pregnant? You hate your foetus?"

Long Fingers added:

"Sometimes I wish I have a big bag of self-awareness, so I’ll go out and dash to Nigerians. Like, take Ma, take 3 Sir, take this self-awareness and go. You can’t continue like this Ma, it’s free- take."

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng