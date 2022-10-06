A beautiful Nigerian woman, Mariam, who got married to a blind man has shared her heartwarming story

During a recent interview, the woman was asked why she chose to marry a blind man and she gave her reason

The happy wife noted that she doesn't regret getting married to a blind man because she is madly in love with him

Mariam, a Nigerian woman has been trending online over her marriage to a blind man.

Mariam tied the knot with Toyin Bello, a liquid soap vendor who lost his sight about seven years ago.

Woman gushes over blind husband Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: Instagram

When asked why she got married to Bello, Mariam said she fell in love with him and closed her ears to all negative remarks from people.

Toyin told BBC Pidgin that his brother had brought Mariam to him, saying she was interested in marrying him.

According to Toyin, he was surprised when the lady insisted on getting married to him. He asked why and she said she loved him.

Mariam on her part recounted how she was mocked by friends who wondered why a blind man would tickle her fancy.

However, she stood strong on her decision and according to her, she has never regretted getting married to him.

Mariam applauded over her bravery and love for her husband

Ustakay said:

"I respect this guy ,for getting something doing and not going around begging."

__kach22 stated:

"She married his soul not his body. Love is greater than physical appearance."

Chyoma.oma reacted:

"Wow! God bless them. The man though, "Tall and Handsome".

1406shopifyglobal_ltd commented:

"Very handsome man! God will bless them both and send helpers towards them."

Samuyiiguokundia commented:

"Love indeed is a natural feelings and have no eyes. May God Almighty continue to bless your union with everything."

Ifeoluwa.abimbola stated:

"Love is more than what we think it is. By the grace GOD he shall see again (Amen)."

A_babeandmore noted:

"And he's very handsome but he'll still cheat. Men!"

Mr_isr added:

"Good woman. Africans stigmatised disabilities and that’s bad. Anyone can be disabled at any time. Disability is not the fault of the disabled."

