A TikTok video has shown the interesting moment a Nigerian mum insisted that her husband should carry their little son

The woman who is pregnant insisted that she will not be carrying a baby in her belly and also carry another in her hand

The video has stirred interesting reactions from TikTokers who stormed the comment section to bare their minds

In the video sighted on the handle of @xtaray, the man happily took the boy from her as she insisted that she couldn't carry the one in her belly and another in her hand.

The woman is heavily pregnant and said hubby should help carry their son. Photo credit: TikTok/@xtaray_.

Source: UGC

But the baby boy did not cry when his father took him as it appeared he also wanted to be in his arms.

He gently rubbed his eyes like someone who wants to sleep, but he would soon stretch his hands for his mother to carry him again.

Why do babies cling to their mothers?

The mum, however, complained that the baby is too heavy and that he clings to her too much.

The woman went on to show off her amazing baby bump, updating people that she will soon give birth again.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Many of them responded as she asked if she should cut or plait her son's hair.

@Rejoice Chinaza511 said:

"Safe delivery in advance."

@user1559409308205 reacted:

"Mama i don miss una ooo."

@Anita 6452743449588 said:

"Please I love the hair when you plait it."

@akibenjaminjoy said:

"May the lord God continue to bless your husband."

@emoedumherahmat3 said:

"I tap from your blessings mum."

@Real Priceless commented:

"mum not now ooo! After one year abeg. No cut ooo. Why he no go get weight wey he mama and papa dey feed am well? And God hand wey dey he body, love this.

Source: Legit.ng