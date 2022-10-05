A Nigerian woman has cried out for advice from netizens after her husband pleaded for forgiveness

The young man had abandoned her for another woman when she was expecting their child

Sharing her ordeal via TikTok, the confused lady sought advice from netizens on whether she should reconcile with him or not

A Nigerian woman, @aphrodite_zee on TikTok, has shared her heartbreaking ordeal with fans.

The woman recounted how she got married to her loving husband three years ago and things were going smoothly then.

Sadly, shortly afterwards, her husband began to get violent and hit her on several occasions.

She got pregnant for him and things took turns for the worse. He started seeing another woman and abandoned her.

The sad woman moved back to her parents' house where she had her child. For about two years, he never cared about them or visited.

Her husband wants a second chance

Aphrodite_zee however revealed that the young man has now taken a U-turn as he wants them back into his life.

She said he had been making efforts to reconcile with her and the child so they can become a family again.

In her words:

"Three years ago I got married. It was all going well until he started hitting me. Well, I got pregnant eventually. He neglected me and started seeing another woman. I moved back to my parent's house and had my child. It's been two years without him. I've moved on but now he wants us to get back together and take care of our child."

Netizens advise Aphrodite_Zee

@user3816330497881 said:

"When a man hit a woman once he can't stop move on with ur life since he was not der in d first place, Godz with u."

@777_222_5 wrote:

"There is nothing to be confused about. Coparent with him but never go back. Btw, you are gorgeous."

@precious__gold123 commented:

"My dear l did the same when he come back then l forgive him but l had no joy or peace l even lost my second baby because of him now and living my life."

@adungurl stated:

"No going back sis. He will do more than that when you consider him. Once bitten twice shy. Say no to toxic relationship or marriage. You moved on."

@ruhashaz said:

"Don't do it love! You are a Beautiful Strong Woman. Don't let him enter again. He will destroy You again and this time will give Trauma to the Child."

Watch the video below:

